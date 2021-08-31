For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Apple Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Apple (AAPL - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AAPL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
Apple's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Apple's main business drivers.
Apple’s business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone. However, the Services portfolio that includes revenues from cloud services, App store, Apple Music, AppleCare, Apple Pay, and licensing and other services now became the cash cow.
Moreover, non-iPhone devices like Apple Watch and AirPod gained significant traction. In fact, Apple dominates the Wearables and Hearables markets due to the growing adoption of Watch and AirPods. Solid uptake of Apple Watch also helped Apple strengthen its presence in the personal health monitoring space.
Headquartered in Cupertino, CA, Apple also designs, manufactures and sells iPad, MacBook and HomePod. These devices are powered by software applications including iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS operating systems.
Apple’s other services include subscription-based Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, new Apple TV app, Apple TV channels and Apple TV+, a new subscription service.
In fiscal 2020, Apple generated $274.52 billion in total revenues. The company’s flagship device iPhone accounted for 50.2% of total revenues. Services, Mac, iPad and Other products category contributed 19.6%, 11.2%, 8.6% and 10.4%, respectively.
Apple primarily reports revenues on a geographic basis, namely the Americas (North & South America), Europe (European countries, India, Middle East and Africa), Greater China (China, Hong Kong & Taiwan), Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific (Australia & other Asian Countries).
In fiscal 2020, Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific accounted for 45.4%, 25%, 14.7%, 7.8% and 7.1% of total revenues, respectively.
Apple faces stiff competition from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Google, Huawei and Motorola in the smartphone market. Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and Asus are its primary competitors in the PC market. Other notable competitors are Google & Amazon (smart speakers) and Fitbit & Xiaomi (wearables).
Bottom Line
Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Apple, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $10,993.68, or a 999.37% gain, as of August 31, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 273.38% and the price of gold went up -2.61% over the same time frame.
Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for AAPL.
Apple’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare. Moreover, iPhone, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results. China and Europe sales increased significantly. Apple did not provide revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, given the uncertainty around the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, management expects revenues to grow double digits year over year in the September quarter, but to be lower than June quarter’s revenue growth rate. This is due to negative impact from foreign exchange, normal growth in the Services segment and supply constraints (iPhone and iPad). Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.The stock is up 5.22% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 11 higher, for fiscal 2021. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.