Motorola (MSI) Boosts Public Safety With APX NEXT Launch
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) recently unveiled a next-gen, intelligent smart radio — APX NEXT — in Brazil. It is available in both multi-band and single-band configurations, and ensures mission-critical reliability for the safety of critical personnel.
With greater usability and performance enhancements, this Project 25 (P25) public safety radio leverages broadband networks for data applications. It offers enhanced mission-critical voice communications on land-mobile radio networks supported by streamlined workflows for boosting operational efficiencies.
As an industry leader in mission-critical communications and analytics, Motorola is trusted by several companies globally for its state-of-the-art solutions, one of them being APX NEXT. At a time when public safety holds utmost importance, police forces and other armed personnel are required to always stay alert backed by a seamless connectivity infrastructure and prompt decision making.
Motorola’s APX NEXT aptly serves the purpose by introducing avant-garde mission-critical apps that bring intelligence to the field. As part of its unique end-to-end public safety ecosystem, APX NEXT secures data and operations in high-stress situations. With superior ergonomics, the power-efficient device supports Long-Term Evolution, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for ultra-fast connectivity.
It has been specifically designed to operate under rugged environments, thanks to its tough glass touchscreen that provides access to an optimized user interface for fast navigation and radio controls with large touch targets. The latest entrant to Motorola’s purpose-built APX portfolio boasts an innovative application service, ViQi, which capitalizes on artificial intelligence and machine learning for better collaboration.
The ViQi voice control enables natural language database queries and promptly discloses crucial information, thereby enabling frontline professionals to remain focused in challenging situations. Further, the P25 radio offering powers application services such as SmartProgramming and SmartConnect. Motorola will showcase the feasibility of ViQi voice control and APX NEXT in Brasilia from Aug 30 to Sep 2 at the 4th International Security Symposium.
Moving forward, Motorola expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, the video security portfolio, services and software. The Chicago, IL-based communications equipment maker is committed to providing solutions that improve public safety and aims to boost its position in the domain by entering into partnerships with other players in the ecosystem. Its competitive position, healthy growth dynamics and disciplined capital deployment bode well for the long run.
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 59% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.8% in the past year.
