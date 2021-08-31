We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Vanguard (AVD) Announces Share Buyback Program
American Vanguard Corporation (AVD - Free Report) announced that its board has approved a plan for repurchasing up to 300,000 shares of common stock within the requirements of Exchange Act Rule 10b-18 over the next six months.
This buyback program will help offset the expansion of outstanding shares emerging from equity awards made to the company’s workforce. The company believes that equity awards will help sync the interests of its employees with the stockholders. It will also enable employees to share in the company’s long-term success and help it retain personnel, especially in competitive employment markets.
The authorization to buy back shares further reflects on the strong degree of confidence that its board has in the strategic growth initiatives that are transforming American Vanguard, including new technologies in Green Solutions and precision application.
Shares of American Vanguard have gained 4.1% in the past year compared with a 22.4% rise of the industry.
American Vanguard, in its last earnings call, stated that it is well placed in domestic and international markets. The company reaffirmed its earlier outlook for 2021. It sees low double-digit revenue growth and comparatively stronger growth in both net income and EBITDA factoring in favorable market conditions. American Vanguard also expects these factors along with well-managed operating expenses to further strengthen the balance sheet.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
American Vanguard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
