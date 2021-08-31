We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet (GOOGL) Updates Google Calendar With New Feature
Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) division Google has added the Time Insights Feature to its calendar app.
Per a latest report from 9TO5Google, the recent feature provides a customized experience and helps paid Workspace users to efficiently manage their time.
Additionally, users can keep a track of their time spent on meetings or collaborators and access useful sections like Time breakdown, Time in meetings and People you meet with.
Google keeps this information secured and does not share with anybody else.
With the latest feature, the company strives to provide better experience to Google Calendar users. This is expected to boost the app’s adoption rate.
The new feature is accessible by all Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus and Non-profits customers.
Efforts to Bolster Google Workspace
The recent move will strengthen Google Workspace offerings that include Gmail, Meet, Drive, Calendar, Contacts, Tasks and more. This might drive the company’s momentum across organizations that are highly demanding productivity and collaboration software applications amid the pandemic.
Apart from the latest effort, it recently updated Google Tasks and added new features by which Workspace users can quickly switch lists.
The company also added new features to Google Meet, through which the software will notify users in case of echo on video calls.
In addition, it introduced a “Security update” for Google Drive to enable secured transfer of file.
Further, the company introduced advanced features in Google Contacts, by which the software will help Workspace users in knowing their colleagues.
Competitive Scenario
The recent move has given Google a competitive edge against other organizations like Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Dropbox (DBX - Free Report) that offer workspace tools as well as productivity applications.
Microsoft365 offers powerful productivity and office tools to help users work, learn, organize and connect. The company’s Outlook calendar — which is completely integrated with email, contacts, and other features — lets users create appointments, events and meetings, view group schedules, manage another user’s calendar, and more.
Meanwhile, Apple iWork provides an office suite of applications for users to create word-processing documents, spreadsheets and presentations. Additionally, the company lets users create and manage calendars on iCloud.com.
Further, the Dropbox Business offers powerful features like more cloud storage, sharing of large files, additional security and tighter admin controls to ensure enhanced team productivity for businesses. Dropbox also allows users to connect their Google or Outlook calendar and contacts to the Dropbox account.
