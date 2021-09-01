Back to top

4 Chip ETFs You Should Not Ignore

Read MoreHide Full Article

Chips, the basic building blocks of computation, have become integral in everything from smartphones to cars, laptops, PCs, video games and data centers. As the pandemic supercharged the demand for computing, the world faced the worst chip shortage in many years.

Most advanced chips are designed in the US, but only about 12% are manufactured here. Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (TSM - Free Report) , the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, accounts for more than 90% of most advanced chips. The company plans to increase prices of most chips by 10% to 20%, per WSJ.

We have also seen an acceleration in the industry consolidation, with Nvidia’s (NVDA - Free Report) plan to acquire chip designer Arm Holdings for about $40 billion and AMD’s (AMD - Free Report) $35 billion deal to purchase Xilinx (XLNX - Free Report) . Western Digital (WDC - Free Report) is planning to merge with Japan’s Kioxia in a deal exceeding $20 billion.

To learn about iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX - Free Report) , VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH - Free Report) , SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD - Free Report) and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ - Free Report) , please watch the short video above.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) - free report >>

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) - free report >>

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - free report >>

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) - free report >>

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) - free report >>

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) - free report >>

Published in

etfs semiconductor