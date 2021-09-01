We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alcoa (AA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Alcoa (AA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $44.37, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had gained 11.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.
AA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AA is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 217.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.8 billion, up 18.37% from the year-ago period.
AA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $11.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +521.55% and +22.15%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note AA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.99, so we one might conclude that AA is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.