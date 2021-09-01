We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ambarella (AMBA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Ambarella (AMBA - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 35 cents per share, handily outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40%. The reported figure jumped significantly from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 6 cents per share.
Revenues of $79.3 million beat the consensus mark of $75.8 million and increased 58% year over year. Ambarella’s top-line growth was mainly driven by improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses.
Customer & Market Details
Ambarella had two customers that contributed more than 10% in the reported quarter. WT Microelectronics, a fulfillment partner in Taiwan, which serves multiple customers in Asia, accounted for 62% of the company’s revenues. Chicony, a Taiwanese OEM, which manufactures for multiple customers, contributed 16%.
Moreover, the company noted that it continues to gain system-on-a-chip (“SoC”) share in the professional security-camera market outside China. Momentum in Ambarella’s CV flow SoCs in professional IP cameras across all geographies continued in the reported quarter.
Ambarella, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Ambarella, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ambarella, Inc. Quote
Operating Details
Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.8%, up 40 basis points (bps) year over year in the second quarter.
A healthy customer mix supported by impressive operational execution aided gross-margin expansion during the second quarter and offset the higher expenses incurred to overcome supply-chain challenges.
On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $36.4 million, up 3% sequentially. Non-GAAP operating expenses were slightly below the midpoint of the company’s earlier guidance due to lower-than-expected general and administrative expenses.
Headcount at the end of the second quarter was 827, with about 81% of the employees dedicated to engineering. Roughly 68% of Ambarella’s total headcount is located in Asia.
Net inventory was $42.1 million as of Jul 31, 2021, up 27% sequentially.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jul 31, 2021, Ambarella had cash and cash equivalents & marketable securities of $449.2 million compared with $435.5 million as of Apr 30, 2021.
During the second quarter, the company generated an operating cash outflow of $14.4 million.
Third-Quarter Guidance
For third-quarter fiscal 2022, revenues are expected between $88 million and $92 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be 61-63%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected in the range of $36-$37.5 million.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, Ambarella carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
