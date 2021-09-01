Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 1st

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL - Free Report) provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR - Free Report) operates discount variety retail stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW - Free Report) is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN - Free Report) is a leading organic and natural products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

