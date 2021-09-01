We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 1st
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL - Free Report) provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR - Free Report) operates discount variety retail stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW - Free Report) is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN - Free Report) is a leading organic and natural products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.
