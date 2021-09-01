Who's Leading the 2021 J.D. Power Quality Scorecard?

The results of J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study are out. J.D. Power relies on customer reporting and its study is considered an industry benchmark for quality. It surveys the owners of the vehicles and then ranks the cars in terms of the number of problems reported per 100 vehicles (PP100). The lower the score, the higher the quality. The latest results were based on responses from 110,827 buyers and lessees of new 2021 model-year vehicles during their first 90 days of ownership.
Stellantis ( STLA Quick Quote STLA - Free Report) , which generated the maximum buzz, with the firm’s RAM and Dodge brands grabbing the first and the second spot, respectively. Stellantis’ Jeep brand also fared better than the industry average, securing the 8 th spot. With that, three brands from Stellantis were among the top 10 in the latest scorecard. What’s impressive is the superb momentum displayed by RAM pickup by finally topping the charts this year around with a score of 128 PP100. It ranked 21 st two years back and notched the 3 rd position last year. Importantly, RAM is the first truck-only brand to top the J.D. Power survey rankings. After ranking 1 st in the 2020 JD Power Study, Dodge slipped to the second spot this time with a score of 139 PP100.
Toyota ( TM Quick Quote TM - Free Report) -owned Lexus tied for the third spot. Nissan ( NSANY Quick Quote NSANY - Free Report) maintained its fifth spot with models including Nissan Altima (highest-ranked midsize car), Nissan Murano (highest-ranked midsize SUV), Nissan Sentra (tying for the second place with Toyota Corolla under the compact car segment), and Nissan Titan (securing the 3 rd spot under large light-duty pickup category). Kia came in 6 th with top models including Forte, Soul, Telluride, and Sedona. Genesis was at the 7 th spot and Hyundai and Jeep tied for the 8 th place. General Motors’ ( GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) Chevrolet and BMW AG’s ( BAMXF Quick Quote BAMXF - Free Report) Mini tied for the 10 th spot.
th spot this year compared with 6th last year. Ford ( F Quick Quote F - Free Report) fell from the 4 th spot in 2020 to 14 th this year, with Ford Ranger and Ford Super Duty being the second highest ranked models under midsize pickup and large heavy-duty pickup category.
Tesla ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) was not officially ranked among the other brands because it did not fulfill the ranking criteria. The electric behemoth refused to grant permission to survey its owners in 15 states, which is a requirement for participation. However, JD Power was able to collect a large enough sample of surveys from owners in the other 35 states and, from that base, it calculated Tesla’s score, which was 231 PP100, worse than the industry average of 162 PP100 but compared favorably with last year’s score of 250 PP 100. It's important to note Tesla's score was not impacted by EV-related aspects of the vehicle, instead traditional issues such as panel fitment, interior noises or paint problems dragged the score. Tesla currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Chrysler was placed at the bottom of the official rankings, with a score of 251 PP 100. Other key laggards included Audi, Volkswagen, and Volvo. Per the survey, issues related to infotainment (especially problems pairing smartphones with in-car technologies) were the major spoilers. While these issues are certainly legitimate, they are unlikely to translate into major on-road problems for passengers. It’s just that the automakers need to actively work with tech giants like Apple and Google to ensure that their software are in place and fine-tuned, which could improve quality rankings from J.D. Power.
Image: Bigstock
