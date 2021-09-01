Ericsson (ERIC) Boosts Rural Broadband With Mediacom Deal

Ericsson ( ERIC Quick Quote ERIC - Free Report) recently inked a contract with Mediacom Communications Corporation for an undisclosed amount to augment broadband network connectivity in rural markets. The deal with the fifth largest cable operator in the United States is in sync with President Biden’s initiative to offer broadband access to all Americans by enabling carriers to expand networks in rural areas that lack high-quality Internet service. Mediacom offers services to 1.5 million homes and businesses across 22 states in the country and is reportedly the first major U.S. cable services provider to leverage Ericsson Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions for broadband connectivity. It will launch a 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) standards-based Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Fixed Wireless Access high-speed Internet service. The 3GPP is an umbrella term for various standards organizations that develop globally applicable specifications for 3G mobile systems. The CBRS refers to 150 MHz of spectrum in the 3550 MHz to 3700 MHz range and is used by cable firms to deliver commercial fixed wireless services. Ericsson radio solutions will enable Mediacom to offer high-speed Internet connectivity up to nine miles from each tower location. This, in turn, will facilitate the cable firm to serve hitherto underserved businesses in the rural communities across its multi-city footprint and help bridge the digital divide. Ericsson Radio System comprises hardware, software and services for radio, RAN Compute, antenna system, transport, power as well as site solutions. It enables smooth and cost-effective migration from 4G to 5G, aiding communication service providers to launch the avant-garde technology and grow 5G coverage fast. The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support the real-time, low-latency, high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications. The company is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for the digitization of industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. However, the stock has gained a paltry 1.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 23.3% as an adverse macroeconomic environment poses a near-term challenge. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Ericsson (ERIC) Boosts Rural Broadband With Mediacom Deal
Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) recently inked a contract with Mediacom Communications Corporation for an undisclosed amount to augment broadband network connectivity in rural markets. The deal with the fifth largest cable operator in the United States is in sync with President Biden’s initiative to offer broadband access to all Americans by enabling carriers to expand networks in rural areas that lack high-quality Internet service.
Mediacom offers services to 1.5 million homes and businesses across 22 states in the country and is reportedly the first major U.S. cable services provider to leverage Ericsson Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions for broadband connectivity. It will launch a 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) standards-based Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Fixed Wireless Access high-speed Internet service. The 3GPP is an umbrella term for various standards organizations that develop globally applicable specifications for 3G mobile systems. The CBRS refers to 150 MHz of spectrum in the 3550 MHz to 3700 MHz range and is used by cable firms to deliver commercial fixed wireless services.
Ericsson radio solutions will enable Mediacom to offer high-speed Internet connectivity up to nine miles from each tower location. This, in turn, will facilitate the cable firm to serve hitherto underserved businesses in the rural communities across its multi-city footprint and help bridge the digital divide.
Ericsson Radio System comprises hardware, software and services for radio, RAN Compute, antenna system, transport, power as well as site solutions. It enables smooth and cost-effective migration from 4G to 5G, aiding communication service providers to launch the avant-garde technology and grow 5G coverage fast. The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support the real-time, low-latency, high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications.
The company is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for the digitization of industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence.
However, the stock has gained a paltry 1.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 23.3% as an adverse macroeconomic environment poses a near-term challenge.
