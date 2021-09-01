We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GRIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRIN's full-year earnings has moved 451.22% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, GRIN has gained about 286.67% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 8.66% on average. This shows that Grindrod Shipping Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, GRIN belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 58.03% this year, meaning that GRIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track GRIN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.