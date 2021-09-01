We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Microsoft is one of 629 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 3.77% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, MSFT has gained about 35.72% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 26.68%. This means that Microsoft is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 31.85% so far this year, so MSFT is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MSFT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.