Is Sterling Construction Company (STRL) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Sterling Construction Company (STRL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of STRL and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.
Sterling Construction Company is one of 103 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. STRL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL's full-year earnings has moved 5.61% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that STRL has returned about 23.91% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 22.43%. This means that Sterling Construction Company is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, STRL belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.91% this year, meaning that STRL is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track STRL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.