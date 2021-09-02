Back to top

AMD's Latest Chip Patent Could Revolutionize Computing

Read MoreHide Full Article

AMD (AMD - Free Report) is pushing the limits of possibilities with its latest patent, unveiling a quantum-computing processor that would utilize teleportation. This novel patented technology could solve the stability and efficiency issues that current quantum-computing frameworks have been struggling with.

This technology may be years away from commercial viability, but this patent filing demonstrates AMD’s focus on the future

Quantum computing is a nascent space, but an enormous amount of capital is flowing into its development due to the astronomical competitive advantage it would provide. In 2019, Google’s (GOOGL - Free Report) quantum-computer Sycamore was able to solve a complex equation 158 million times faster than the world’s fastest supercomputer (IBM’s Summit).

If AMD was able to attain a competitive edge in the quantum-computing space, the profit potential would be boundless. AMD’s CEO Lisa Su has vitalized this chip designer and instilled an innovative culture that has driven AMD up 3,200% since she took the helm in 2014.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>

Published in

computers semiconductor stock-performance tech-stocks