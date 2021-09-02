In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>
AMD's Latest Chip Patent Could Revolutionize Computing
AMD (AMD - Free Report) is pushing the limits of possibilities with its latest patent, unveiling a quantum-computing processor that would utilize teleportation. This novel patented technology could solve the stability and efficiency issues that current quantum-computing frameworks have been struggling with.
This technology may be years away from commercial viability, but this patent filing demonstrates AMD’s focus on the future
Quantum computing is a nascent space, but an enormous amount of capital is flowing into its development due to the astronomical competitive advantage it would provide. In 2019, Google’s (GOOGL - Free Report) quantum-computer Sycamore was able to solve a complex equation 158 million times faster than the world’s fastest supercomputer (IBM’s Summit).
If AMD was able to attain a competitive edge in the quantum-computing space, the profit potential would be boundless. AMD’s CEO Lisa Su has vitalized this chip designer and instilled an innovative culture that has driven AMD up 3,200% since she took the helm in 2014.