Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY - Free Report) closed at $27.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home goods retailer had lost 3.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.02% in that time.

BBBY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BBBY to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.06 billion, down 23.28% from the year-ago period.

BBBY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $8.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +252.48% and -9.99%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BBBY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BBBY is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note BBBY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.74.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


