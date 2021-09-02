We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) closed at $176.43, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had lost 9.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.02%.
ENPH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $344.57 million, up 93.03% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion, which would represent changes of +53.28% and +72.78%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENPH should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% lower. ENPH is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, ENPH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 82.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 56.81.
It is also worth noting that ENPH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Solar was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.38 at yesterday's closing price.
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.