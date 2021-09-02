The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Mastercard, Cisco Systems, American Tower, ConocoPhillips and CSX

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 2, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Mastercard Incorporated (
MA Quick Quote MA - Free Report) , Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO Quick Quote CSCO - Free Report) , American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT Quick Quote AMT - Free Report) , ConocoPhillips ( COP Quick Quote COP - Free Report) and CSX Corporation ( CSX Quick Quote CSX - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog: Top Analyst Reports for Mastercard, Cisco and American Tower
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard, Cisco Systems, and American Tower Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Mastercard have done better than the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry in the year-to-date period (-1.9% vs. -11.1%) on the back of strategic acquisitions, alliances as well as technology upgrades, along with product-diversification and geographic-expansion initiatives bodes well for the long term.
Accelerated use of electronic forms of payment and greater adoption of digital and contactless solutions provides an opportunity for Mastercard to expedite its shift to the digital mode. A strong capital position enables the company to pursue acquisitions and prudently deploy capital. Steep costs, however, are likely to weigh on its margins.
) read the full research report on Mastercard here >>> Cisco shares have gained +31% over the last six months against the Zacks Computer Networking industry's gain of +29.2%. The Zacks analyst is upbeat about the company's market position, innovative prowess, product range, growth initiatives and dividend payouts.
Cisco has been benefiting from a healthy uptake of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions. The management, however, cautioned that component shortages and resultant supply chain issues are likely to continue through the first half of fiscal 2022. Weak demand for servers is another major concern for the company.
) read the full research report on Cisco here >>>
American Tower have gained +13.2% in the past three months against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry's gain of +5.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that it is poised to benefit from increased investment by wireless carriers in 4G LTE and 5G networks.
Solid business fundamentals and prudent capital-allocation strategy bode well for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share is indicative of a favorable outlook for the company. Elevated churn in the company's U.S. & Canada property segment remains a concern though.
) read the full research report on American Tower here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ConocoPhillips and CSX Corp.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Mastercard, Cisco Systems, American Tower, ConocoPhillips and CSX
