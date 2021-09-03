Smith+Nephew ( SNN Quick Quote SNN - Free Report) recently announced significant enhancements to its Real Intelligence digital ecosystem and surgical robotics programs at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2021 Annual Meeting. These enhancements involve an exclusive preview of RI.HIP NAVIGATION software on the CORI Surgical System and the commercial availability of RI.INSIGHTS.
Smith+Nephew (SNN) Releases New Features for Hip Arthroplasty
Smith+Nephew (SNN - Free Report) recently announced significant enhancements to its Real Intelligence digital ecosystem and surgical robotics programs at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2021 Annual Meeting. These enhancements involve an exclusive preview of RI.HIP NAVIGATION software on the CORI Surgical System and the commercial availability of RI.INSIGHTS.
The RI.HIP NAVIGATION is a software release that expands the capabilities of the CORI Surgical System to include total hip arthroplasty (THA). The RI.INSIGHTS is a global data management platform designed to advance the standard of care for robotics-assisted joint replacement procedures.
The introduction of the two new enhancements is expected to bolster Smith+Nephew’s global Orthopaedics franchise.
The company is also developing a new tensioning device for robotic-assisted surgery, which would be on display during the AAOS tradeshow. This device captures ligament tension to balance the knee during total knee arthroplasty (TKA) procedures.
More About RI.HIP NAVIGATION
The addition of RI.HIP NAVIGATION software to CORI Surgical System will enable hospitals, outpatient departments, and ambulatory surgery centers to perform robotic-assisted knee surgery and computer-guided (navigated) hip surgery utilizing a single platform. Notably, the CORI system is among the smallest, most portable and affordable robotic systems on the market at present. It uses image-free smart mapping to build patient-specific 3D models of the anatomy in surgery, to reduce time, costs and radiation exposure associated with preoperative computed tomography (CT) imaging unlike other robotic systems.
A new study evaluating computer-guided technology against conventional surgery for THA concluded that computer-guided technology for THA, such as Smith+Nephew's RI.HIP NAVIGATION, significantly reduces the risk of revision compared to conventional surgery and increases patient satisfaction when using Smith+Nephew implants. The results of the study were presented at the 2021 World Arthroplasty Congress.
Few Words on RI.INSIGHTS
The RI.INSIGHTS was introduced last year on a limited basis. It is the first platform designed to allow orthopaedic surgeons to benchmark robotic surgical experiences with global users to optimize surgical planning and improve patient reported outcome measures (PROMs). It collects anonymized intra-op data and then presents surgeon case data through a secure data portal, which can be reviewed with independent post-op patient outcomes. This enables surgeons to gain and apply insights from their robotics-assisted surgical procedures.
Industry Prospects
Per a report published in Mordor Intelligence, the robotic assisted surgery systems market is set to witness a CAGR of 13.6% during 2018-2026. Factors such as increasing technological advancements, entry of new market players, growing burden of chronic disorders and the rising preference for robotic-assisted surgical systems owing to the several advantages associated with them, such as facilitation of precise, tremor-free surgery and benefits of minimally-invasive methods are fueling market growth.
Given the market prospects, the addition of RI.HIP NAVIGATION software on the CORI Surgical System and the commercial availability of RI.INSIGHTS seem well-timed.
Notable Developments
Smith+Nephew engaged in a number of significant developments in August 2021.
The company announced that it will showcase its recently expanded Extremities portfolio at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2021 Annual Meeting. The company also announced the full market release of two new total ankle and total shoulder replacement technologies -- the CADENCE Total Ankle Flat Cut Talar Dome System and ATLASplan Shoulder 3D Planning and patient-specific instrument System.
The company launched the WEREWOLF FASTSEAL 6.0 Hemostasis Wand, bringing the leading radio-frequency technology to orthopaedic reconstruction surgeons. The FASTSEAL 6.0 Hemostasis Wand delivers hemostatic sealing utilizing low temperature thermal energy during open orthopaedic procedures, such as total joint arthroplasty. This technology has shown to significantly reduce total blood loss as well as significantly shorten procedure time.
Share Price Performance
The stock has underperformed its industry over the past year. It has declined 2.4% against the industry’s 12.6% growth.
