Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 2, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Conn's, Inc.’s (CONN - Free Report) shares rose 6.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents.
  • Shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) jumped 2.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 55 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents.
  • REX American Resources Corporation’s (REX - Free Report) shares rose 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents.
  • Shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. surged 23.8% after the company announced new PCT filings for MDD and ADHD treatments.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Campbell Soup Company (CPB) - free report >>

Conns, Inc. (CONN) - free report >>

REX American Resources Corporation (REX) - free report >>

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples energy medical