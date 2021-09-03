PPG Industries, Inc. ( PPG Quick Quote PPG - Free Report) has announced that it will exhibit its growing portfolio of electric vehicle (EV) battery solutions during The Battery Show and Electric Vehicle & Hybrid Technology Expo. These include an innovative cathode binder that helps increase the efficiency of lithium-ion battery production and safety. The two events will run from Sep 14 to Sep 16, 2021, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI. The Battery Show is the largest trade event for advanced battery manufacturing in North America. The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo includes a conference and tradeshow focused on manufacturing solutions, components, battery management systems, materials and equipment. The company offers a range of EV battery module and pack solutions that provide dielectric protection, thermal management, fire protection, sealing, bonding, radio frequency interference (RFI) shielding and other important benefits. Some of the products to be displayed at the show are next-generation thermal gap fillers, dielectric coatings and battery fire protection products. The highlight includes a 30-minute Open Track Forum presentation titled “Improving Manufacturing Efficiencies and Safety for Lithium-ion Batteries” by a senior research chemist of the company on Sep 15. A discussion on the development and validation of a modern cathode binder that eliminates the need for the solvent N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) will take place. NMP poses a risk to workers in certain conditions and PPG has introduced an NMP-free binder that reduces the risk and also enables faster production and equal or better battery performance than traditional binders. Shares of PPG have gained 25.3% over a year, outperforming the industry’s 22% rise. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
PPG Industries (PPG) to Display EV Battery Coatings in Michigan
PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) has announced that it will exhibit its growing portfolio of electric vehicle (EV) battery solutions during The Battery Show and Electric Vehicle & Hybrid Technology Expo. These include an innovative cathode binder that helps increase the efficiency of lithium-ion battery production and safety.
The two events will run from Sep 14 to Sep 16, 2021, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI. The Battery Show is the largest trade event for advanced battery manufacturing in North America. The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo includes a conference and tradeshow focused on manufacturing solutions, components, battery management systems, materials and equipment.
The company offers a range of EV battery module and pack solutions that provide dielectric protection, thermal management, fire protection, sealing, bonding, radio frequency interference (RFI) shielding and other important benefits. Some of the products to be displayed at the show are next-generation thermal gap fillers, dielectric coatings and battery fire protection products.
The highlight includes a 30-minute Open Track Forum presentation titled “Improving Manufacturing Efficiencies and Safety for Lithium-ion Batteries” by a senior research chemist of the company on Sep 15. A discussion on the development and validation of a modern cathode binder that eliminates the need for the solvent N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) will take place.
NMP poses a risk to workers in certain conditions and PPG has introduced an NMP-free binder that reduces the risk and also enables faster production and equal or better battery performance than traditional binders.
Shares of PPG have gained 25.3% over a year, outperforming the industry’s 22% rise.
The company expects higher aggregate input and logistics costs in the third quarter sequentially. It will continue to prioritize further selling price increases, which is expected to fully offset raw-material cost inflation before the end of 2021, on a run-rate basis.
The overall economic demand growth is projected to remain broad and strong. The company also anticipates strong sales growth later this year and in 2022 aided by its technology-advantaged products, diverse geographic and end-use market participation as well as its aerospace business’ continued recovery.
Moreover, PPG expects structural cost savings from restructuring actions of roughly $30 million year over year in the third quarter. Corporate expenses are expected to increase to $60 million in the third quarter from $52 million. Net interest expenses are expected to range between $28 million and $30 million. The company also sees adjusted earnings for the full year to be $7.4-$7.6 per share.
Zacks Ranks & Stocks to Consider
Currently, PPG has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) and Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN - Free Report) , each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Atotech Limited (ATC - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
AdvanSix has a projected earnings growth rate of 160.4% for the current year. The company’s shares have appreciated 1628.7% in a year.
Hawkins has a projected earnings growth rate of 24.9% for the current year. The company’s shares have risen 48.4% in a year.
Atotech has a projected earnings growth rate of roughly 122% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied 23.5% in a year.