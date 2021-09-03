Back to top

Is Chimera Investment (CIM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Chimera Investment (CIM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Chimera Investment is one of 899 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CIM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIM's full-year earnings has moved 19.05% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CIM has returned about 49.46% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 22% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Chimera Investment is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CIM belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.57% this year, meaning that CIM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to CIM as it looks to continue its solid performance.


