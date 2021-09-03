We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Up on High Rent Receipts, Occupancy
Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD - Free Report) is witnessing high levels of rental collections, active leasing that is aiding solid occupancy, and ample liquidity to back its acquisitions and growth initiatives.
Specifically, the company has collected 100% of August cash base rents. As of Aug 31, 2021, it portfolio occupancy is in excess of 96%. Successful leasing activities have likely driven such encouraging portfolio occupancy. The healthy levels of rental receipts have enabled the company to maintain its dividend rate.
Gladstone is also focused on its growth measures, and on Aug 23, it announced the acquisition of an 81,760-square-foot industrial facility in Peru, IL, for $4.7 million. This marked the company’s second industrial acquisition in the greater Chicagoland area. The initial capitalization rate for the acquisition was 6.9%, with an average capitalization rate of 7.6%.
This 4.1-acre property, which was acquired in a sale/leaseback transaction, is fully leased to Pretium Packaging, LLC. The lease has 15 years remaining of absolute NNN lease term. The tenant uses the property for manufacturing and distribution of its rigid plastic packaging products.
So far in the year, Gladstone Commercial has acquired $45.855 million of industrial properties, aggregating 367,564 square feet across eight properties. The average GAAP capitalization rate for the acquisitions is 7.7%, with a weighted average lease term of 15.5 years.
Apart from these efforts, management noted that as of Aug 31, 2021, the company’s available liquidity was $30.9 million, consisting of revolving credit facility and cash on hand. Gladstone Commercial continues to raise equity capital, and since the beginning of the year through Aug 31, 2021, it has issued roughly 1.1-million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $22.6 million. Such an amount of liquidity supports Gladstone’s growth strategy.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 26.3% so far in the year, outperforming the industry’s rally of 22.9%.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Public Storage’s (PSA - Free Report) current-year FFO per share has moved up 4% to $12.34 in the past month. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OUTFRONT Media Inc.’s (OUT - Free Report) 2021 FFO per share has moved 3.4% north to 90 cents over the past month. The company carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.
Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing year’s FFO per share has been revised 3.6% upward to $6.57 over the past month.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.