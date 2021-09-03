We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dycom's (DY) Stock Down on Q2 Earnings Miss, Margin Falls
Dycom Industries Inc. (DY - Free Report) reported lackluster results for second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 31, 2021). The top and bottom lines not only lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined significantly on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of the company fell 5.3% on Sep 1, post the earnings release.
Earnings & Revenue Discussion
Dycom reported adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents by 17.8% and decreasing 49.2% from the year-ago figure of $1.18. Dycom experienced lower-than-expected revenues for several large customers, supply constraints and a tight labor market.
Contract revenues of $787.6 million dipped 4.4% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $812.74 million by 3.1%. The company witnessed higher demand from two of the top five customers. Dycom deployed 1 gigabit wireline networks, wireless/wireline converged networks and wireless networks in the reported quarter.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Dycom Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote
Its top five customers contributed 65.7% to total contract revenues, which decreased 18% organically. Revenues from all other customers grew 39.9% organically for the quarter.
Dycom’s largest customer AT&T (accounting for 22.5% of total revenues) advanced 31.9% on an organic basis. This marked its second quarterly organic growth with AT&T since the July 2019 quarter. Comcast (the second-largest customer) added 15.5% to total revenues, while Lumen Technologies accounted for 12.1%, Verizon and Frontier represented 11.5% and 4% of total revenues, respectively. Frontier grew 161.4% organically and was a top five customer for the first time during the quarter.
Dycom’s backlog at the end of the reported quarter totaled $5.895 billion, comparing unfavorably with $6.810 billion at fiscal 2021-end and $6.441 billion in the year-ago comparable period. Of the backlog, $2.655 billion is projected to be completed in the next 12 months.
Operating Highlights
Gross margin for the quarter was 17.3%, down 285 basis points (bps) from the year-ago level. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4% contracted 310 bps from the year-ago level.
Financials
As of Jul 31, 2021, Dycom had cash and cash equivalents worth $261.9 million compared with $11.8 million on Jan 30, 2021. Long-term debt was $831.2 million at the end of the reported quarter compared with $501.6 million at fiscal 2021-end.
Fiscal Q3 View
For the fiscal third quarter (ended Oct 30, 2021), it expects contract revenues to be in line with the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected fall year over year due to 125 bps gross margin decline and 50 bps G&A increase.
Zacks Rank
Dycom — which shares space with EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) , MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA - Free Report) in the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.