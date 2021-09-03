We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Southwestern (SWN) Closes Indigo Buyout, Boosts FCF Guidance
Southwestern Energy Company (SWN - Free Report) recently announced the completion of the acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources. Due to inclusion of the acquiree’s premier high-margin Haynesville assets, Southwestern provided an updated guidance for 2021.
In early June, Southwestern announced the deal worth around $2.7 billion including $400 million in cash. The company boasts a diversified reserve base in multiple U.S. basins and remains focused on investments in high-return areas such as Appalachia. The acquisition of Indigo further expanded its reach in the Haynesville and Bossier shale plays of northern Louisiana. Indigo’s low-cost production structure is likely to boost Southwestern’s profitability. Also, it has access to Indigo Natural’s premium Gulf Coast export market. The move is likely to enable the company to ramp up net output capacity to 4.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (Bcfe/d).
Updated Guidance
With the closing of the acquisition, Southwestern boosted its production guidance for 2021 to 1,217-1,235 Bcfe, of which 18% will likely be liquids. The guided range indicates a massive jump from the 2020 level of 880 Bcfe. For the third and fourth quarters, production is expected within 302-310 Bcfe and 370-380 Bcfe, respectively.
The company also expects to ramp up 2021 capital investment to $1,085-$1,145 million for including the acquired assets. Last year, total capital investments amounted to $899 million. Lease operating expenses for 2021 is expected within 91-95 cents per thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Mcfe). In 2020, the figure was recorded at 93 cents per Mcfe.
Free cash flow (FCF) for 2021 is now expected within $425-$475 million, marking a massive jump from the guidance provided last year. The company has adopted a sensible path to utilize the increased cash flow to reduce the debt burden. As of Jun 30, 2021, its cash and cash equivalents were only $2 million, while long-term debt was $2,814 million.
Price Performance
Southwestern stock has jumped 85.7% in the past year compared with 84.7% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the energy space include Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC - Free Report) , SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) and Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) , each having a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cimarex’s earnings for 2021 is pegged at $8.88 per share, indicating a massive improvement from the year-ago figure of $1.39.
SM Energy’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to surge 173.9% year over year.
The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ earnings for 2021 is pegged at $1.10 per share, signaling a major improvement from the year-ago figure of 23 cents.