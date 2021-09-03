We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $145.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 2.7% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07% in that time.
TDOC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TDOC to post earnings of -$0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 384.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $517.06 million, up 79.03% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.53 per share and revenue of $2.02 billion, which would represent changes of -212.39% and +84.35%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower within the past month. TDOC is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.