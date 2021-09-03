We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dana (DAN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dana (DAN - Free Report) closed at $23.05, marking a +0.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the automotive equipment supplier had gained 0.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.07%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DAN as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DAN is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 67.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.2 billion, up 10.41% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $8.94 billion, which would represent changes of +541.03% and +25.75%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.52% higher. DAN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, DAN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.34.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
