We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Why Shares of Chewy (CHWY) Plunged on Thursday
Online pet food retailer Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) was one of the big winners of the pandemic, but its latest earnings update disappointed investors and analysts. Revenue of $2.16 billion fell short of expectations despite growing almost 27% year-over-year. The company also reported a loss of $0.04 per share compared to estimates of a loss of $0.02.
Q3 sales guidance came in light as well. Chewy is projecting revenue of $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. Wall Street was looking for $2.23 billion in sales. CEO Sumit Singh told CNBC that management is still “really bullish about the business.” He also pointed out that “Customer spending on our platform is at an all-time high.” Net sales per active customer rose 13.5% to $404.
Chewy’s growth rate was always going to moderate as the economy reopened, but perhaps the speed of deceleration caught investors off guard.