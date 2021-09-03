Zacks.com featured highlights include: Veritiv Corp, Grindrod Shipping, Costamare, Pilgrim's Pride and Carriage Services

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 3, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Veritiv Corporation (
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV), Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN), Costamare Inc. (CMRE), Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) and Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV).
Wall Street completed a strong August maintaining the northward journey in 2021. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have advanced 1.2%, 2.9% and 4%, respectively. The small-cap specific Russell 2000 has gained 2.1%. Year to date, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have rallied 15.4%, 20.5% and 18.8%, respectively.
Several economists and financial experts were concerned that August may be volatile due to the resurgence of the Delta variant of coronavirus, high inflationary pressure, lingering supply-chain disruptions and shortage of labor.
The market’s benchmark — the S&P 500 Index — ended the first eight months of 2021 with its strongest year-to-date gain since 1997. The broad-market index also ended in the positive zone for seven months in a row, since a 10-month winning run ended in December 2017. In August, the three major stock indexes recorded fresh all-time and closing highs.
On Aug 27, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in his annual Jackson Hole symposium lecture, signaled tapering of the central bank’s $120 billion per month bond-buying program. At present, the Fed is buying $80 billion of Treasury bonds and $40 billion of mortgage-backed bonds per month as a pandemic-induced monetary stimulus.
However, Fed Chair has refrained from giving any clue as to when tapering will start or the initial amount by which the quantitative easing program will be reduced. Moreover, Powell has said that the economy has to improve a lot, especially related to the labor market, to achieve the Fed’s target of substantial progress. The central bank will think about raising the benchmark interest rate only after the economy achieves that target.
At this stage, wouldn’t it be a safer strategy to look for stocks that are winners and have the potential to gain further?
Sounds Good? Here’s How to Execute It:
One should primarily target stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Actually, stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.
If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or else it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks that are capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.
However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, you need to set other relevant parameters to create a successful investment strategy.
Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.
