UiPath (PATH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
UiPath, Inc. (PATH - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Sep 7, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $185 million, indicating 0.5% decline, sequentially. The downside is likely to get partially offset by gains from numerous multi-year deals, strength across software robots and automation Center of Excellence that has created 300,000 hours of incremental capacity since 2019 with automations deployed enterprise wide.
Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on the company’ bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is projected at a loss of 6 cents. The company incurred a profit of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UiPath this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
UiPath has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
UiPath, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
UiPath, Inc. price-eps-surprise | UiPath, Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings:
ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Green Dot (GDOT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.78% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Fiserv (FISV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and a Zacks Rank #2.