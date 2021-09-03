We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
ASML Holding N.V. is one of 627 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 5.09% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ASML has returned about 76.59% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 27.06%. This means that ASML Holding N.V. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, ASML is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #117 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 62.91% so far this year, so ASML is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to ASML as it looks to continue its solid performance.