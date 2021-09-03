We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Century Communities (CCS) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Century Communities is one of 103 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCS's full-year earnings has moved 16.43% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, CCS has returned 64.18% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 23.66% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Century Communities is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, CCS is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.74% so far this year, so CCS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
CCS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.