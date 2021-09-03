Why Is Trimble (TRMB) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Trimble Navigation (
TRMB Quick Quote TRMB - Free Report) . Shares have added about 5.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Trimble due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Trimble Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
Trimble reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 72 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20%. The bottom line improved 9% sequentially and 38% year over year.
Per management, non-GAAP revenues were up 29% year over year to $945.3 million. Further, the company’s GAAP revenues were $945.2 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.2%. Also, the figure was up 29% year over year. The top line was driven by solid performance in machine control in civil construction, guidance in agriculture and survey and mapping. Further, strong segmental performance aided the results. Top Line in Detail
Product revenues (accounting for 63% of GAAP revenues) totaled $594.9 million, up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Services revenues (17% of revenues) were $162.1 million, which improved 3.5% year over year. Subscription revenues (20% of revenues) increased 14.3% from the year-ago quarter to $188.2 million.
Trimble operates under the following four organized segments. Buildings and Infrastructure: The segment generated revenues of $364.7 million (accounting for 39% of total second-quarter revenues), which increased 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Geospatial: This segment generated revenues of $219.7 million (23% of total revenues), which grew 51.3% from the prior-year quarter. Resources and Utilities: This segment generated revenues of $197.5 million (21% of total revenues), which increased 38.2% from the prior-year quarter. Transportation: The segment generated revenues of $163.3 million (accounting for 17% of total second-quarter revenues), which improved 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Operating Details
For the second quarter, non-GAAP gross margin came in at 58.2%, contracting 70 basis points (bps) year over year.
Adjusted operating expenses accounted for 34% of non-GAAP revenues, contracting 180 bps from the year-ago quarter. Consequently, non-GAAP operating margin came in at 24.2%, which expanded 110 bps year over year. Balance Sheet
At the end of second-quarter 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $484.4 million, up from $264.6 million at the end of first-quarter 2021. Inventories were $298.5 million, down from $298.7 million in the previous quarter.
Long-term debt was $1.292 billion at second quarter-end compared with $1.291 billion at first quarter-end. Further, the company generated $200.6 million of cash from operations compared with $228.2 million in the first quarter. Trimble generated free cash flow of $189.8 million for the reported quarter. Guidance
For full-year 2021, it expects GAAP revenues in the range of $3.55-$3.65 billion and GAAP earnings within $1.53-$1.71 per share.
Non-GAAP revenues are expected in the range of $3.55-$3.65 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share are projected within $2.45-$2.65. How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision.
VGM Scores
Currently, Trimble has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Trimble has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Image: Bigstock
