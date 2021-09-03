We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Is Editas (EDIT) Up 33.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Editas Medicine (EDIT - Free Report) . Shares have added about 33.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Editas due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Editas Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
Editas incurred a loss of 81 cents per share in the second quarter of 2021, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 85 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 43 cents in the year-ago quarter loss.
Collaboration, and other research and development revenues comprising the company’s top line came in at $0.4 million in the reported quarter, compared with $10.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line substantially missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7 million.
The significant year-over-year decrease in revenues was due to revenues recognized pursuant to an out-license agreement entered in second-quarter 2020 as well as revenues recognized under the strategic alliance with AbbVie. No such revenues were recorded in second-quarter 2021.
Quarter in Detail
In the second quarter of 2021, research and development expenses were $33.8 million, up 20.7% from the year-ago figure due to increased expenses related to clinical pipeline development.
General and administrative expenses increased 56% to $22 million owing to higher stock-based compensation expenses.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision. The consensus estimate has shifted 7.13% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
At this time, Editas has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Editas has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.