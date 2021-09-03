Back to top

Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Volumes for August, Shares Down

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ - Free Report) reported mixed volumes for August 2021. While U.S. equity options volume increased 14.9% year over year to 247 million contracts, European options and futures volume declined 8.2% year over year to 4.5 million contracts. Share lost 0.03% in the last trading session.

In Cash Equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in August grossed 33.8 billion shares, down 7.1% from the prior-year quarter. European equity volume improved 19.6% year over year to $82.4 billion.

Under Fixed Income and Commodities, European fixed income volume remained flat year over year at 2 million contracts.

Nasdaq aims for long-term growth by banking on organic means. It expects growth from its index and analytics businesses, followed by moderate growth in its exchange data products across U.S. and Nordic equities, options, and fixed income businesses. The company is ramping up its non-transaction revenue base, which includes market technology, listing, and information revenues. It is also expanding its technology and analytics offerings.

Its growth has also been boosted by the strategy of accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing, and information revenues. Nasdaq estimates 5%-8% revenue organic growth at Investment Intelligence, 8%-11% at Market Technology, and 3%-5% at Corporate Platforms over the medium term.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) provider of trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services have gained 49.1% year to date, outperforming the industry’s increase of 19.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
 

Recently, CME Group Inc. (CME - Free Report) reported August average daily volume (ADV) of 17.5 million, up 7% year over year.

