In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
CME Group Inc. (CME) - free report >>
Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) - free report >>
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
CME Group Inc. (CME) - free report >>
Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) - free report >>
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Volumes for August, Shares Down
Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ - Free Report) reported mixed volumes for August 2021. While U.S. equity options volume increased 14.9% year over year to 247 million contracts, European options and futures volume declined 8.2% year over year to 4.5 million contracts. Share lost 0.03% in the last trading session.
In Cash Equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in August grossed 33.8 billion shares, down 7.1% from the prior-year quarter. European equity volume improved 19.6% year over year to $82.4 billion.
Under Fixed Income and Commodities, European fixed income volume remained flat year over year at 2 million contracts.
Nasdaq aims for long-term growth by banking on organic means. It expects growth from its index and analytics businesses, followed by moderate growth in its exchange data products across U.S. and Nordic equities, options, and fixed income businesses. The company is ramping up its non-transaction revenue base, which includes market technology, listing, and information revenues. It is also expanding its technology and analytics offerings.
Its growth has also been boosted by the strategy of accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing, and information revenues. Nasdaq estimates 5%-8% revenue organic growth at Investment Intelligence, 8%-11% at Market Technology, and 3%-5% at Corporate Platforms over the medium term.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) provider of trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services have gained 49.1% year to date, outperforming the industry’s increase of 19.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Recently, CME Group Inc. (CME - Free Report) reported August average daily volume (ADV) of 17.5 million, up 7% year over year.
Other Stocks to Consider
Other better-ranked stocks from the finance space include OTC Markets Group (OTCM - Free Report) , and Apollo Global Management (APO - Free Report) , both carrying a Zacks Rank #2. .
OTC Markets Group delivered an earnings surprise of 47.50% in the last reported quarter.
Apollo Global delivered an earnings surprise of 48.05% in the last reported quarter.