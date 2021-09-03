We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Launch Micro MSCI Futures
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE - Free Report) recently expanded its existing partnership with MSCI Inc. and intends to introduce micro-sized futures contracts based on the MSCI USA and MSCI Europe Index on Oct 11, 2021.
The Micro MSCI USA and Micro MSCI Europe Index futures contracts include Micro Asia Tech 30 Index futures, Bakkt Bitcoin futures as well as cash-settled Mini Brent Crude, Mini US Dollar Index, Mini US Dollar/Offshore Renminbi, and Mini US Dollar/Singapore Dollar futures. These will be traded on ICE Futures Singapore.
MSCI indices are among the most widely used international equity indices for institutional investors. ICE lists more than 100 futures contracts on MSCI indices, capturing the entire equity opportunity set across broad benchmarks such as the MSCI ACWI, World, Emerging Markets, and EAFE down to country-specific, sector, and factor indices.
The US Dollars denominated micro MSCI Index Futures are highly scalable contracts. They allow the investors to control the level of equity risk they want to manage while trading the European and US equities and enable them to access US and European equity markets on a single platform economically.
The notional value of these micro-sized futures contracts is around $20,000, which allows granular trading and precise risk management.
The launch of micro-sized futures contracts is expected to boost ICE MSCI offering in the Asia Pacific. Also, this initiative will provide them with more trading opportunities as well as access to the international markets.
The introduction of such futures boosts transaction and clearing revenues of the security exchange, which consist of fees collected from derivatives, fixed income, cash equities and equity options trading, and derivatives clearing. MSCI along with FTSE and NYSE FANG+ equity index products are included in other financial futures and options volume. Increased equity market volatility on the back of accelerating adoption of MSCI enhances the financial futures and options volume.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player have gained 21.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 32.3% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
