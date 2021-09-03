We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Celsion (CLSN) COVID Vaccine Effective in Pre-Clinical Studies
Celsion Corporation (CLSN - Free Report) announced that its next generation PLACCINE DNA vaccine platform demonstrated potential in pre-clinical in-vivostudies against COVID-19.
Data from the study that evaluated the vaccine platform in BALB/c mice demonstrated production of antibodies and cytotoxic T-cell response specific to the spike antigen of COVID-19. These antibodies prevented the infection of cultured cells in a viral neutralization assay.
Shares of Celsion gained 2.9% following the above-mentioned news. In fact, the stock has rallied 49.1% so far this year in comparison with the industry’s 2% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We inform investors that PLACCINE is the company’s proprietary plasmid and DNA delivery technology that covers a wide range of DNA vaccines. While the production of antibodies predicts PLACCINE’s ability to protect against COVID-19, the induction of cytotoxic T-cell response shows the vaccine’s potential of eradicating COVID-infected cells.
Celsion targets to file an investigational new drug for the candidate in early-2022, after it conducts further studies with the goal of optimizing PLACCINE DNA vaccine activity in terms of vector design, dosage and delivery.
Per the company, the platform incorporates multiple viral antigens to improve vaccine quality, and facilitates cheaper and easier manufacturing. The platform also aims at improving vaccine stability at storage temperatures of 4°C and above. Celsion is also developing the vaccine to be administered intramuscularly based on a specialized synthetic delivery system that yields high levels of viral proteins to generate the desired immune response.
Last week, Sorrento (SRNE - Free Report) also announced positive initial data from pre-clinical study for its mRNA vaccine, STI-mRNA, against the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccine comprises proprietary designer Spike-encoding mRNAs, with the potential of improving durability for both humoral and cellular immunity against the current and emerging variants of COVID-19.
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) /BioNTech’s (BNTX - Free Report) mRNA vaccine, Comirnaty became the first FDA-approved vaccine to receive full approval.
Celsion Corporation Price
Celsion Corporation price | Celsion Corporation Quote
Zacks Rank
Celsion presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.