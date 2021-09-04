We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Crescent Point Energy (CPG - Free Report) closed at $3.60, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil producer had gained 1.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.
CPG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2021. On that day, CPG is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CPG should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. CPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CPG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.