Capital One (COF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Capital One (COF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $157.26, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the credit card issuer and bank had lost 1.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from COF as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.96, down 1.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.34 billion, down 0.54% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.67 per share and revenue of $29.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +375.34% and +2.55%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for COF. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% higher. COF is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that COF has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.49 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.92, which means COF is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, COF's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. COF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.31 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.