Is AMMO (POWW) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of AMMO (POWW - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of POWW and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
AMMO is one of 261 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. POWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POWW's full-year earnings has moved 23.68% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that POWW has returned about 118.49% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 2.02%. As we can see, AMMO is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, POWW belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.24% so far this year, so POWW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
POWW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.