The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, AbbVie, 3M, Broadcom and Edwards Lifesciences

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 8, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Facebook, Inc. (
FB Quick Quote FB - Free Report) , AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) , 3M Company ( MMM Quick Quote MMM - Free Report) , Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO Quick Quote AVGO - Free Report) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW Quick Quote EW - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog: Top Analyst Reports for Facebook, AbbVie and 3M
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook, AbbVie and 3M. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of
Facebook have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year to date period (+37.7% vs. +23.2%) on the back of strong outlook for mobile ad revenues, growing adoption of Stories by advertisers across Instagram, core Facebook app and Messenger, and initiatives to improve security.
Facebook’s strong balance sheet and cash flow generating ability is a key catalyst. The company, however, expects revenue growth rate for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 to fall significantly on a sequential basis. Stiff competition from Snap and Twitter in the advertising space as well as increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries are major concerns.
(You can
) read the full research report on Facebook here >>> AbbVie shares have gained +29.8% over the past year against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +25.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that AbbVie’s flagship product, Humira, continues to drive revenues. The company has also been successful in expanding the labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta.
Allergan’s acquisition has diversified AbbVie’s revenue base into new therapeutic areas, thereby enhancing its long-term growth potential. Sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind though. Per FDA’s order, new warnings about heart-related risks are to be added on Rinvoq’s label and this may hurt its sales in the quarters ahead.
(You can
) read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>
Shares of
3M have gained +7.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s gain of +18.1%, however, things seem to be improving for the company. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities and shareholder-friendly policies.
The company raised its earnings projection for 2021 to $9.70-$10.10 per share. Revenues are expected to grow 7-10% year over year versus 5-8% mentioned earlier. Headwinds related to raw materials, as well as supply-chain issues are major concerns for 3M in the second half of 2021. Lower demand for respirators and high legal expenses are other major headwinds for the third quarter.
(You can
) read the full research report on 3M here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Broadcom and Edwards Lifesciences.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, AbbVie, 3M, Broadcom and Edwards Lifesciences
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 8, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) , AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) , 3M Company (MMM - Free Report) , Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Analyst Reports for Facebook, AbbVie and 3M
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook, AbbVie and 3M. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of Facebook have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year to date period (+37.7% vs. +23.2%) on the back of strong outlook for mobile ad revenues, growing adoption of Stories by advertisers across Instagram, core Facebook app and Messenger, and initiatives to improve security.
Facebook’s strong balance sheet and cash flow generating ability is a key catalyst. The company, however, expects revenue growth rate for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 to fall significantly on a sequential basis. Stiff competition from Snap and Twitter in the advertising space as well as increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries are major concerns.
(You can read the full research report on Facebook here >>>)
AbbVie shares have gained +29.8% over the past year against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +25.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that AbbVie’s flagship product, Humira, continues to drive revenues. The company has also been successful in expanding the labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta.
Allergan’s acquisition has diversified AbbVie’s revenue base into new therapeutic areas, thereby enhancing its long-term growth potential. Sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind though. Per FDA’s order, new warnings about heart-related risks are to be added on Rinvoq’s label and this may hurt its sales in the quarters ahead.
(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)
Shares of 3M have gained +7.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s gain of +18.1%, however, things seem to be improving for the company. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities and shareholder-friendly policies.
The company raised its earnings projection for 2021 to $9.70-$10.10 per share. Revenues are expected to grow 7-10% year over year versus 5-8% mentioned earlier. Headwinds related to raw materials, as well as supply-chain issues are major concerns for 3M in the second half of 2021. Lower demand for respirators and high legal expenses are other major headwinds for the third quarter.
(You can read the full research report on 3M here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Broadcom and Edwards Lifesciences.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.