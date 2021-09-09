Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Arista (ANET) to Build Australian Securities Exchange Campus Network

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) has been selected by the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) to build a next-generation cognitive campus networking environment.

The network will be built using the Arista 720XP series switching platform. It will provide networking connectivity for the ASX’s staff at two major facilities in Sydney and corporate sites in Melbourne and Perth.

Arista is an industry leader in cognitive cloud networking solutions for large datacenter and campus environments. The stock has gained 69.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.4%.

The new campus network builds on a multi-year relationship between ASX and Arista. This includes ASX’s use of Arista’s 7130 platform for high-frequency trading, and Arista Extensible Operating System and CloudVision software for network management and workflow automation.

Arista’s CloudVision platform provides ASX with a real-time view for network monitoring across all devices. The ASX is a flagship client for Arista. It also boasts tie-ups with other leading equity and commodity exchanges around the world.

Arista is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. In the second quarter of 2021, it surpassed 50 million cloud network port shipments. The Santa Clara, CA-based company continues to navigate a challenging supply environment.

