In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
Saia, Inc. (SAIA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
Saia, Inc. (SAIA) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Old Dominion (ODFL) August LTL Shipments Per Day Rise 17% Y/Y
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL - Free Report) provided an update on the performance of its less-than-truckload (“LTL”) segment, which is its primary revenue generator, in August.
With 10.9% increase in LTL tons per day and a rise in LTL revenue per hundredweight, revenue per day rose 29.1% in August from the year-ago level. LTL tons per day improved due to 17.3% increase in LTL shipments per day, but was hurt by 5.5% decrease in LTL weight per shipment.
Quarter to date, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel surcharges ascended 15.5% and 9.9% year over year, respectively. This strong performance is a result of increase in demand for the company’s services as well as recovery in the domestic economy, Old Dominion’s president and chief executive officer, Greg C. Gantt, stated. Although daily volumes rose in August, the company’s operations were affected by a spike in COVID-19 cases as well as supply chain disruptions, Gantt added.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Price
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. price | Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Quote
Notwithstanding short-term headwinds, the company expects continued growth, to cater to which it will continue to make investments in expanding its capacity.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Old Dominion carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the Transportation - Truck industry are ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) , Saia (SAIA - Free Report) and Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) . While ArcBest and Saia sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Covenant Logistics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of ArcBest, Saia and Covenant Logistics have rallied more than 62%, 36% and 57% so far this year.