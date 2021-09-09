We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Callaway Golf (ELY) Raises Guidance for Q3 & 2021, Stock Up
Callaway Golf Company (ELY - Free Report) recently raised its financial outlook for the third quarter and full year 2021. Following the news, the company’s shares gained 3.9% during trading hours on Sep 7. In the past year, the stock has appreciated 45%, compared with the industry’s rally of 13.1%.
For third-quarter 2021, the company anticipates net revenues in the range of $850 million to $860 million, compared with the prior estimate of $775-$790 million. In the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, the company reported net revenues of $476 million and $426 million, respectively.
In third-quarter 2021, the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA in the range of $105 million to $110 million, up from the prior estimate of $51-$58 million. In the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $87 million and $57 million, respectively.
2020 Guidance
For 2020, the company anticipates net revenues to be $3,065-$3,095 million, compared with the prior estimate of $3,025-$3,055 million. In 2020 and 2019, it reported net revenues of $1,590 million and $1,710 million, respectively. The company expects to report adjusted EBITDA in the range of $370 million to $390 million, up from the prior estimate of $345-$360 million. In 2020 and 2019, it reported adjusted EBITDA of $163 million and $210 million, respectively.
The company’s upbeat view can primarily be attributed to mitigation of supply chain disruption. Due to Vietnam supply chain disruption, Callaway Golf has shifted some production capacity to non-Vietnam suppliers for a significant portion of the third quarter.
It is benefiting from Topgolf business, mostly its walk-in and social events business. The company continues to witness robust demand for the golf equipment business.
However, management informed that it has limited visibility in the rest of the year 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Chip Brewer, president and CEO of Callaway Golf said “Looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, we are excited about the strong growth embedded within our unique platform of businesses and are committed to unlocking additional long-term value for our shareholders.”
