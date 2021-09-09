We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cboe Global (CBOE) August Volume Increases Year Over Year
Cboe Global Markets (CBOE - Free Report) reported multiply-listed options average daily volume (ADV) of 9.4 million contracts for August, up 15.3% year over year, driven by solid performance in Options, as well as Futures volumes. Though European Equities and global forex witnessed increased volumes year over year, Canadian Equities ADV declined.
Index options ADV were 1.8 million shares, up 28.4% year over year. Futures ADV was 0.2 million shares, up 4.9% year over year. U.S. Equities - On-Exchange matched volumes were 1.3 billion shares. Canadian Equities ADV were 36.4 million shares, down 10.2% year over year.
European Equities average daily notional value (ADNV) was €6.3 billion, up 28.4% year over year. Global FX ADNV was $29.3 billion, up 2.2% year over year.
EuroCCP Total Cleared Trades were 92.9 million, up 25% year over year. EuroCCP Total Net Settlements were 0.8 million, up 34% year over year.
Cboe Large in Scale (Cboe LIS), Cboe's European block trading platform powered by BIDS technology, achieved a 30.6% market share and average trade size of €835,857 in August.
The average daily notional value in Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) transacted on Cboe SEF was $413 million in August, marking the fifth consecutive record month.
BIDS Trading reported a record 100 Average Daily Prints, higher than 10% ADV per day during August.
Cboe Global is likely to continue witnessing solid average daily volumes, given its compelling product portfolio, which drives transaction fees that account for the lion’s share of total operating revenues.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) derivatives exchange in the United States has a strong market position and global reach with strength in its proprietary products, primarily SPX options, VIX options, and VIX futures. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Price Performance
Shares of CBOE Global Markets have gained 37.1% in the past year, outperforming the industry's growth of 30.1%. Its diversified product portfolio, compelling growth, expense synergies, increasing transaction fees, and solid liquidity position are likely to help shares sustain the momentum.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
August Volumes of Other Securities Exchanges
Recently, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE - Free Report) reported solid ADV for August 2021. ADV of 5.4 million contracts per day was up 12.3% year over year driven by higher volumes in Commodities, partly offset by lower Financials volumes.
Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ - Free Report) reported mixed volumes for August 2021. While U.S. equity options volume increased 14.9% year over year to 247 million contracts, European options and futures volume declined 8.2% year over year to 4.5 million contracts.
CME Group Inc. (CME - Free Report) reported an impressive average daily volume for August 2021. The average daily volume of 17.5 million contracts per day was up 7% year over year due to higher volumes in three of its six product lines.