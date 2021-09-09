We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Diodes (DIOD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Diodes (DIOD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Diodes is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 627 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DIOD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIOD's full-year earnings has moved 18.58% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, DIOD has moved about 36.14% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 27.71%. This shows that Diodes is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, DIOD belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #116 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18% this year, meaning that DIOD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track DIOD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.