We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Caterpillar (CAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) closed at $206.77, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the construction equipment company had lost 2.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CAT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CAT to post earnings of $2.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.48 billion, up 26.29% from the year-ago period.
CAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.08 per share and revenue of $50.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.66% and +21.73%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CAT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CAT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, CAT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.53, which means CAT is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, CAT's PEG ratio is currently 1.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CAT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.