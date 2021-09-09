We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $22.32, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 0.57% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.99 billion, up 29.86% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $36.69 billion, which would represent changes of +2.84% and +34.88%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower within the past month. EPD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, EPD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.43.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.