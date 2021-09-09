We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Confirms the Appointment of Acting CFO
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) confirmed the appointment of Ursula Hurley as its chief financial officer (CFO). Holding 17 years of experience with JetBlue, Hurley is serving as the carriers’ acting CFO since June 2021 (following Steve Priest’s resignation).
Before being appointed as acting CFO, Hurley was the head of treasury and investor relations at JetBlue. She has been responsible for managing the company’s balance sheet, cash management, fleet management, fuel purchasing, hedging, fleet strategy and strategic sourcing.
Currently, as CFO, Hurley is responsible for JetBlue’s overall financial strategy (accounting, audit, aircraft and engine transactions) that includes cash management, corporate finance, fuel and tax. She will also look after the company’s real estate and strategic sourcing units and will continue reporting to Robin Hayes, JetBlue’s chief executive officer (CEO). Hayes stated, “With a steady hand, she’s raised capital to allow us to weather the challenges and proven to be focused on helping us manage our cost structure. As we emerge from the pandemic, her continued leadership in managing costs will be fundamental to her role”.
Given Hurley’s vast experience, the company is hopeful that her appointment as the permanent CFO will yield the desired results and help the carrier to fully recover from COVID-led crisis.
Additionally, JetBlue also announced the extension of Robin Hayes (as the airlines’ CEO) till Sep 1, 2023.
