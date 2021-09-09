We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Apple (AAPL) Set to Launch 3 Kids & Family Shows on Apple TV+
Apple (AAPL - Free Report) is expanding its Apple TV+ content portfolio for children and families with the launch of three new shows this fall. Per Variety, while Wolfboy and the Everything Factory will debut on Sep 24, Get Rolling With Otis and Puppy Place will be available on the streaming service starting Oct 8 and 15, respectively.
The children and family oriented-shows have attracted more viewers as families were forced to stay at home due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Per a survey by TV industry analyst nScreenMedia of 3000 parents, families watch video content with children several times a week or more. Notably, 66% of parents expect the time spent watching content with kids to remain steady or increase post-pandemic.
This trend highlights the growing importance of kids and family shows for streamers. The survey found that YouTube TV is the most popular platform for co-viewing. Thanks to a strong content portfolio that includes movies and shows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Walt Disney’s (DIS - Free Report) streaming service Disney+ has been successful in attracting family viewers.
ViacomCBS’ (VIAC - Free Report) streaming service Paramount+ is another contender, courtesy Nickelodeon’s huge content library as well as reboots of old classics. Both Disney+ and Paramount+ are putting up a strong fight to gain family viewers in the streaming space, which is currently dominated by Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) .
In comparison, Apple TV+ has been lagging due to lack of a large library of children and family-focused shows. Although Apple’s animated kids’ film Wolfwalkers received nominations at the Golden Globes and BAFTA, it didn’t help much in improving Apple TV+’s competitive position against Netflix, YouTube and Disney+.
Apple Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Apple Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Apple Inc. Quote
However, the three upcoming shows reflect Apple’s growing intent on expanding footprint in the kid and family genre. The company has inked a multi-year partnership with Skydance Animation that includes new feature films Luck and Spellbound as well as a “first-ever theatrical-quality animated television series.”
Other shows for Apple TV+ include Helpsters, Ghostwriter, and Blush. Apple has also signed Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai for a number of projects, including a kid-oriented show.
Apple TV+ is part of Apple’s Services business that has evolved as a major revenue contributor over the past couple of years. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s Services revenues grew 33% year over year and accounted for 21.5% of its total revenues. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.