Is Caleres (CAL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Caleres (CAL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CAL and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Caleres is one of 261 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 65% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CAL has moved about 43.77% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -2.50% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Caleres is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, CAL is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.22% so far this year, meaning that CAL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to CAL as it looks to continue its solid performance.